Sembi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Prabhu Soloman’s Tamil Thriller

The Tamil language drama thriller film Sembi is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. Starring Kovai Sarala and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan in the lead roles, the film also features Thambi Ramaiah and Nanjil Sampath and has been helmed by filmmaker Prabhu Soloman.

Sembi’s plot revolves around a 10-year-old Sembi and her grandmother Veerathayi, an apiarist, who live peacefully in the hilly regions of Kodaikanal. They lead a beautiful life until three influential miscreants sexually assault Sembi and shatter all their dreams. When a police officer hits Sembi and forces her grandmother to withdraw the case, the latter has no other option but to beat the officer to death.

The two onboard a bus called Anbu, where all 24 passengers are from different walks of life. While giving a glimpse of the journey of the passengers aboard the ‘Anbu’ bus, the film professes "Love thy Neighbor as Love thyself".

According to reports, Sembi is all set to premiere on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film will begin streaming from February 3, 2023.

Talking about her role in the film, Kovai Sarala spoke to Indian Express and said that she wasn’t prepared for any tree climbing scenes. “I wasn’t prepared for the tree scene at all. I had to sit on a tree branch for four hours overlooking a 1,500 ft drop. There was no point in having safety precautions because if someone falls down from such height, you can’t even find the body.”

The actor further added, “I believe that my acting instructions come from the Almighty, and I don’t have the right to question that. Despite all my efforts, some even asked me whether it was VFX and that hurt me a bit.”

“Right from this scene to carrying Raghava Lawrence master on my hip in the Kanchana films, everything I do is real,” Kovai Sarala added in her interview.

