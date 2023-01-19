Selfiee: Trailer Launch Of Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi-Starrer Postponed, To Be Held On THIS Date

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on screen for the time in their upcoming film 'Selfiee'. The trailer was supposed to be launched on January 19 but has now been postponed. The event has been reportedly put on hold because PM Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai to launch a new metro line.

The trailer launch of Selfiee will reportedly be held on January 22 and the star cast and the whole team of the film will be present.

The first poster of Selfiee was unveiled on January 15 which has made the fans excited. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th."

Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the leading ladies. The leading ladies were introduced by Akshay and Emraan in March 2022. Sharing a fun video, Emraan wrote, "This could be taken as an indicator towards all the fun we will be having with the gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha & Diana Penty on board! #Selfiee.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Moreover, it is the official remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

On the work front, Emraan was last seen in the horror film Dybbuk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, he will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly star in the third instalment of Jannat and Jism.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, and a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu'. He has also announced a film which will talk about s*x education.