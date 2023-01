Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will collaborate for the first time in their upcoming film 'Selfiee'. The trailer of this masala entertainer is finally out. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the pivotal roles.

The movie will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Watch the trailer here.