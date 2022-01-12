New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have teamed up for a new project 'Selfiee'. Taking to Instagram both the actors dropped their selfies on Wednesday and teased fans with a film 'Selfiee'. In the beginning both actors posted their separate selfies leaving fans puzzled but a few moments after, Akshay took his social media platform and officially announce his next with Emraan.

Sharing the clip Akshay wrote, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

In the clip shared by Akshay, he and Emraan are seen grooving on a song also named selfie. Khiladi Kumar is all decked up in a suit and Emraan is dressed casually.

Emraan also shared the same clip and wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

'Selfiee' is said to be produced by Karan Johar as also took his Insta to acknowledge Akshay's post. And, Akshay took his social media to post that shooting for it will begin soon.

It is believed that the movie 'Selfiee' in which the two stars will work together is a Bollywood remake of a Malayalam hit 'Driving License'. According to reports, the film will be helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions.

Earlier, Both the stars posted a pic together riding on a bike in which Akshay has donned a golden jacket and Emraan can be seen rocking a tee and pair of aviators.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in several other films including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and more. Meanwhile, Emraan is also busy shooting for his next with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Posted By: Ashita Singh