'Selfiee' Song 'Main Khiladi' Out: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Set The Dance Floor Ablaze Alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty | WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer movie Selfiee is touted as one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year 2023. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. On Wednesday, the makers shared Selfiee's first song, Main Khiladi, on social media and the audience is already loving it, as evident from the reactions.

Selfiee's Main Khiladi stars Emraan Hashmi matching steps with energetic Akshay Kumar and the duo make a great pair together. The duo could be seen wearing blingy outfits as they do the song's hook steps in the best way possible. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who play the leading ladies in Selfiee, were also seen dancing to the rhythms of the recently released song.

Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Lights, camera, naacho! #MainKhiladi Full Song OUT NOW. #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb."

Netizens took to the comments section and hailed the song. An Instagram user commented, "Wow Superb handsome Khiladi," another one wrote, "Akshay sir is great man khiladi sir is Akshay sir," while a fan also commented, "Kya baat hai My Handsome Khiladi Love you." A netizen wrote in the comments section, "Imagine what will happen in the theatre when this song played goosebumps moments."

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film, directed by Raj Mehta, serves as a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.