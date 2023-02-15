Selfiee New Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi's Frequent Face-Offs Garner Netizens' Attention | WATCH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his much-anticipated movie Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. A week ahead of Selfiee's release, the makers have dropped yet another trailer from the upcoming film in which Akshay could be seen playing the role of a superstar, while Hashmi will portray the role of an RTO Officer.

It is pertinent to note that the new teaser will take a dig at multiple hashtags regarding the cancel culture of Bollywood. "Jo seh rahe hain, woh keh rahein hain. Don’t miss #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb," Akshay wrote on his Instagram handle.

The trailer saw Akshay Kumar facing backlash over his rough behaviour towards an RTO officer, played by Emraan. In the trailer, frequent fights between Akshay and Emraan's characters attract media attention. Amid their continuous face-off, Akshay also hurts Hashmi's son in the eye, which forces the latter to take revenge. Watch it here:

Fans were elated to watch the trailer as they headed to the comments section and dropped several reactions. A netizen commented, "Akshay sir movie blockbuster ha kyoki khiladi is back great sir great," another one wrote, "Ye #SelfieeFilm ki story Her Vo Fans Relate karenge Jo #AkshayKumar sir ke ya kisi ke bhi Fan hai #Selfee in Cinemas On 24th Feb 2023.

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film, directed by Raj Mehta, serves as a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.