‘Selfiee’ New Song ‘Kudi Chamkili’ Out: Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty Groove To Honey Singh’s Flashy Track With Mellow Lyrics

Akshay Kumar is back in his party avatar with his new song 'Kudi Chamkili' starring Diana Penty and Honey Singh alongside 'Khiladi Kumar.' The latest track from his upcoming release 'Selfiee' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, features Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty dancing to this mellow track with the 90's rush and Honey Singh's early 2000s era.

The song opens with Diana Penty arriving at a courtyard with her friends and meeting Akshay Kumar, as the actor tries to win her over with flowers and a shopping bag. Much later, Honey Singh can also be seen winning her over with his lyrics and macho appearance, however, Akshay Kumar takes the stage back.

Both Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty can be seen in colorful outfits in the song, having flashy sartorial choices which match the sound of the track. The pacing of the song is quite leisurely, but the beats and lyrics are out of sync. The video has been directed by Ahmed Khan, while Prince Gupta choreographed the track.

Fans were excited to see the return of Honey Singh in the comment section, where one social media user wrote, "Nothing feels better than seeing our legend getting back on track again 2023 is Honey Singh's year." While another comment read, "Those childhood days with YO YO Honey Singh pure nostalgia feeling the OG Honey Singh vibes in this song...Yo Yo is back."

'Selfiee' stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' and is helmed by Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar is also producing the film along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was the lead in the Malayalam film. The film will be hitting theaters on February 24.