Selfiee: Akshay Kumar Recreates His Iconic Song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ With Emraan Hashmi, Saif Ali Khan Replaced | Watch

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to break the dance floor with their upcoming song 'Main Khiladi' from their next release 'Selfiee.' The song is the recreation of Akshay Kumar's hit 90s iconic song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' where Emraan Hashmi can be seen replacing Saif Ali Khan and matching Akshay Kumar's dance steps on the floor.

Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared the teaser of the new song, where he wrote, "Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here's a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!!"

The original 90s hit song had Akshay Kumar in a black blazer and Saif Ali Khan in a brown jacket, whereas in the new song, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a green shimmery blazer with Emraan Hashmi in a Black shimmer jacket giving major disco vibes.

In the shared teaser, the leading ladies of the film Nushrat Barucchaa and Diana Penty are also featured, whereas Akshay and Emraan can be seen doing floor dance while matching each other's dance steps.

While the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Anu Malik, and Udit Narayan, the song also featured Johny Lever and was written by Maya Govind. Actor Kader Khan also made an appearance in the 90s song whereas the leading ladies of the film were Shilpa Shetty in a dual role and Raageshwari as well. It was released in 1994.

'Selfiee' is directed by Raj Mehta, marking the first time screen sharing between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in decades. The trailer of the film introduced Emraan Hashmi as a cop, whereas Akshay Kumar is a popular hero and the two find themselves in a harsh comedy-action tussle leading to a cold war between a fan and a star.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj in lead roles. 'Selfiee' will soon hit the theaters on February 24 and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Apoorva Mehta.