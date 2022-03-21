New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Selfiee co-stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on Monday welcomed the leading ladies of the film Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty to the squad. Touted to be a comedy-drama, Selfiee is a Bollywood remake of a Malayalam hit 'Driving License'.

Sharing the news on social platform Akshay Kumar wrote, "With @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! Whatsay @therealemraan, ho jaye muqabla?."

Take a look at the announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the announcement video, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, Akshay Kumar, and Emraan Hashmi were seen sitting in a car and were grooving together. Later, all the actors posed for the camera as Akshay took a fun selfie of all of them together.

Earlier in January 2022, Akshay Kumar and Emraan had taken the internet by storm while Selfiee's announcement. In the beginning, both the actors had shared separate selfies of them and later dropped a teaser video, wherein both were seen on a song name Selfie.

Akshay sharing the video had written, “Presenting #Selfiee starring two absolutely smashing actors - Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon (sic)!”

The film reportedly is based on a famous superstar who is known for his driving skills but mysteriously loses his license. But, later the issue got out of control after this actor met with a motor inspector, who happens to be his great fan.

Selfiee co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames is directed by Raj A Mehta.

Posted By: Ashita Singh