Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Promote Their Film In Mumbai Metro, Fans Surprised To See Them | Watch

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set for their upcoming film 'Selfiee' and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The actors recently took Mumbai metro to meet their fans and promote their film. Fans were surprised to see Akshay and Emraan as they started dancing together to the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'.

The video from the Mumbai metro was shared by several fan accounts. Take a look.

Both Akshay and Emraan were dressed in casual outfits and wore face masks and fans did not recognise them at first.

The first poster of Selfiee was unveiled on January 15 which has made the fans excited. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th."

Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

The leading ladies, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, were introduced by Akshay and Emraan in March 2022. Sharing a fun video, Emraan wrote, "This could be taken as an indicator towards all the fun we will be having with the gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha & Diana Penty on board! #Selfiee."

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Moreover, it is the official remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and has started shooting for the film as well. He will star in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu'.

Emraan was last seen in the horror film Dybbuk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, he will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.