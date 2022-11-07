Selena Gomez On Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At Emmys 2022: ‘People Saw Something They Didn't Want To See’ | Read

Selena Gomez, who made jaws drop with her white gown at the Emmys 2022, finally spoke about suffering from a wardrobe malfunction at the prestigious event.

Though the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker looked ethereal in a sparkling white halter gown, Selena left her fans wondering whether the lining underneath her dress was meant to be riding up or not.

Selena Gomez spoke about the controversy while making an appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show. Confirming the wardrobe malfunction, Selena said, “My dress was actually riding up the entire time. So, a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."

Assuring Selena Gomez that she didn’t even notice any such thing, host Kelly Clarkson said that she looked ‘radiant’ and ‘beautiful’. “You were so radiant in that white dress, it was so beautiful,” said Kelly.

Selena Gomez has been on a promotional spree of her upcoming documentary, ‘The Mind & Me’. The documentary released exclusively on Apple TV+ and focuses on the period where she struggled in her personal life.

‘The Mind & Me’ takes up Selena’s physical and psychological struggles; including her diagnosis with lupus, a kidney transplant, physical pain, anxiety, and depression. The film also dives into her struggles with bipolar disorder.

Recently, Selena Gomez grabbed eyeballs as she posed with former boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber for pictures. The two were clicked together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures by photographer Tyrell Hampton.

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for eight years before finally breaking up in 2017. Shortly after, Justin connected with Hailey Bieber and the duo got engaged.

This did not go well with ‘Jelena’ fans who shamed Hailey Bieber for coming in between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship.

Talking about the pictures recently, Selena said, “Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”