Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Pose Together, Social Media Asks 'Is This The End To The Justin Bieber Feud?' | See Pics

SELENA GOMEZ and Hailey Bieber are one of the most successful women in the entertainment industry worldwide and have always managed to grab the headlines. Apart from their achievements, the two remain in the news because of their rumoured feud. For the unversed, Hailey is married to Justin Bieber and Selena is Justin's ex-girlfriend. The drama has always surrounded the three because of their rumoured feud. Now, Selena and Hailey put end to the rumours after posing together at an event in Los Angeles.

The duo were photographed by the professional photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala in LA. In the pictures, Selena and Hailey can be seen posing together and hugging each other as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty (@tyrellhampton)

Fans are over the moon after seeing the two together and are happy that they have moved on in their lives. One person commented, "Tyrell just photographed history… this will be your most iconic pic of the year I fear." Another commented, "THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK."

how to break the internet by selena gomez and hailey bieber: pic.twitter.com/N4OKmNF4qL — chiars (@ghostvofyou) October 16, 2022

Talking about their outfits, Selena looked drop-dead gorgeous in a classic black suit. Meanwhile, Hailey looks absolutely stunning in a brown stomach-baring Saint Laurent gown.

Hailey has previously talked about her relationship with Selena and said that she respects her a lot. "It's all respect. It's all love. ... Neither of us owes anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her," she said in a podcast.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin were in a relationship for eight years and parted ways in 2017. In 2018, Justin married Hailey Bieber. Many fans questioned the timing of Justin's relationship with Hailey. However, Hailey clarified that there is no truth to these rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena will be seen in her documentary 'Selena My Mind and Me' in which she will talk about her struggle with mental health. The documentary will also give insight into her life other than fame and stardom. The documentary will release on November 4, 2022, on Apple Tv.