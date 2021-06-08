Soon after her demise, heartfelt posts about Latif started to pour on social media by her colleagues and friends from the film industry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif, known for movies like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Durgamati', passed away on Monday, June 7 due to cardiac arrest. The producer who was in her early 40s, took her last breath in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, where she was admitted for renal failure.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so hard to process. We were told she was recovering. And today, I got to know about it. She had an infection due to which she suffered renal failure. She was admitted to the hospital last weekend. Doctors had put on her antibiotics, and we thought she was recovering,” Director Neeraj Udhwani, who worked with Latif on her Netflix production 'Maska', said as quoted by the New Indian Express.

"One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news...Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling...Await to meet you on the other side," wrote Nimrat Kaur, one of the leads in 'The Lunchbox' on Twitter.

“I don’t believe it, unfair parting with a kind soul and real friend. Goodbye Seher, I hope there is another side,” tweeted Ritesh Batra, director of 'The Lunchbox' and 'Our Souls at Night'.

Actor Swara Bhasker who starred in 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' also took to Twitter and wrote, "There are no words. Seher Latif is no more. This is cruelty. So young, so much to give. Can’t even utter RIP. We spoke only two weeks ago, I teased her & she laughed... It is unimaginable that we won’t see her wide smile anymore. I can’t fathom this. No, not @smwhtlatelatif."

In 2016 Latif founded Mutant Films along with her associate Shivani Sarang. The company produced the Netflix film 'Maska', series 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag', and also co-produced the sports drama 'Gold', starring Akshay Kumar. Some of Latif's international credits include 'Eat Pray Love', 'Furious 7', 'Viceroy’s House', 'McMafia', and 'Sense 8'.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan