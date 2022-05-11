New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix's one of the most popular shows 'Indian Matchmaking' is all set to make its return on the OTT platform. The information was shared by the streaming platform, as they dropped a small clip of the season in order to announce that the second season is on its way and will be soon streamed on the OTT platform. The first season of the show received mixed reactions.

Some of the viewers hated the show, whereas some loved the concept of arranging matches between rich NRIs. And now, even the announcement of season 2 has received mixed reactions from the audience. Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped a glimpse of season 1 and wrote, “It's wedding season, and Seema Aunty is back (ring emoji). Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.”

Take a look at Netflix's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden (@netflixgolden)

As soon as the video went online, it grabbed netizens' attention, and people spammed the comment section with mixed reactions. While one user wrote, “Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two” another commented, “I'm going to hate-watch this for sure.”

Apart from that, even the OTT platform Netflix received hate from some users for bringing the second season of the show as a user wrote, “How to make simple life more complicated.. Here’s season 2 also."

Interestingly, Indian Matchmaking season 1 was nominated for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

What is the concept of the show?

The main concept of the show is to bring two people from different backgrounds, and interests together in an arrange marriage concept. As per the description given on Netflix, the show is about "Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era." However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen