New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday beefed up the security outside Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, as a precautionary measure.

The decision by Mumbai police came a day after, Jaya Bachchan expressed her disregard of what she called the vilification of the Bollywood industry with allegations of the drug case related to the sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The latest development came in the backdrop of Jaya Bachchan's speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In a veiled attack on BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his comments on drug use in Bollywood, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame".

Jaya Bachchan during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha, also said that ‘people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media’.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said.

Jaya Bachchan's statement came after BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday raised the issue of consumption of drugs in the film industry and urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it.

"The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

He further said, "The drug is smuggled in India by our neighbours, Pakistan and China every year. The same is brought here through Punjab and Nepal."

He also urged Jaya Bachchan to support him and said that he was against those who are planning to finish the world’s largest film industry.

“I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya Ji & I joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry”, Ravi Kishan said, as quoted by ANI.

