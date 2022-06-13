New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in the film industry and has always managed to impress the audience with his different and challenging roles. From a grey shade role in Haseen Dilruba to a romantic hero in Broken But Beautiful, Vikrant has always proved his versatility. Now the actor is back with another challenging role in a new film Sector 36.

Sharing the movie announcement teaser, Vikrant wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events. starring yours truly & the incredible @deepakdobriyal1. Produced by #DineshVijan, Directed by @nimbalkaraditya & written by @bodhyroyy. FILMING BEGINS TODAY @maddockfilms".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

The audience is trying to guess the story of the film as it is based on real events. One person commented, "Look like Noida case story haan!! All the best Hero". Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Based on Nithari??".

In the video, we hear a narration which says, "Once upon a time, a brave cockroach felt very angry on the shoes and he went to fight that shoe after exercising. But he should not have forgotten that no matter how strong a cockroach gets, shoes will always win." We see many missing person posters in the video as well.

Apart from Vikrant Massey, Sector 36 will star Deepak Dobriyal. The movie will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. The filming of Sector 36 began on June 13, 2022. However, the release date of the film is not announced yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant will be seen in a crime thriller film Forensic, which will premiere on Zee5. He was last seen in Love Hostel, with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. He will star in Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar and Gaslight. Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in Good Luck Jerry alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav