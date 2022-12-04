'Secret Tha': Janhvi Kapoor Laughs At Paps After New Home Purchase In Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor recently hosted a small Griha Puja for her new house purchase in Bandra, Mumbai as the actress recently became the owner of a duplex worth Rs. 65 crores upscaled in the Khar neighborhood in Bandra.

As of earlier, there were no confirmed reports on her new home purchase, however, recently the 'Mili' actress was spotted in Mumbai, where she confirmed her purchase during the pap meets, quoting the conversation to be a secret.

In a paparazzi video, Janhvi was spotted coming out of her fitness class when a cameraperson asked her, "Nayi ghar ki party nahin mili hum logon ko. Yeh galat baat hain." Janhvi quickly smiled and answered, "Secret tha. Aapne bhanda phod dia." Hilariously taking down the conversation the cameraman replied to her that nothing can be kept a secret from them, as the actress was soon seen sitting in her car and left.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Janvhi Kapoor has recently become an owner of a lavish duplex apartment in the Kubelisque Building located in Bandra, Mumbai. The new place has a first and second floor with an open garden area and a swimming pool. Spread across 8,699-square-foot, there is also a five-care parking lot on the premises.

This is Janhvi's second real-estate purchase in two years, where earlier this week, a small Griha Puja also took place. Janhvi Kapoor's uncle and aunty Mahip Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted at the location with Rima Jain also marking her presence.

The actress was recently seen on the big screen in filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier's 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, which was an Indian Hindi-language survival thriller. Earlier this year, the actress also made her OTT screen appearance with 'Good Luck Jerry' which was heartily appreciated by the audience.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress is also paired opposite Rajkumar Rao in Sharan Sharma's 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.'