Secret Invasion Trailer: Emilia Clarke Makes MCU Debut, Samuel L Jackson Returns As Nick Fury | Watch

Marvel Studios and Disney released the trailer of the much-awaited series 'Secret Invasion' at the D23 Expo 2022. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle and will release on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Sharing the trailer, Disney wrote, "'I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want.' Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023.

Secret Invasion also marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. Clarke gained an immense fan following after starring in the popular show Games Of Throne. Meanwhile, Olivia Colman gained popularity worldwide after she starred in the Netflix show 'The Crown.'

One person commented, "Seeing Emilia Clarke (GOT) and Olivia Colman (The Crown) joining the MCU really makes my heart full." Another wrote, "I was already really excited to see this show but this trailer got me, even more, hyped to see it. I’m so glad that Nick Fury is finally getting to be the leading star of a show, and I’m very interested to see how Rhodes and Everett Ross will be involved in this."

In Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Emilia Clarke's role in the series is not disclosed yet.

Apart from Secret Invasion, Marvel and Disney have announced other future projects as well. This includes Fantastic Four which will be directed by the WandaVision director Matt Shakman. Marvel has not announced the star cast of Fantastic 4 yet.

Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Ironheart and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were announced as well. Moreover, new footage of Loki Season 2 was also unveiled. The trailer of Werewolf by Night was released at the D23 Expo 2022.

Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez. Meanwhile, Thunderbolt stars David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Hannah John Kamen.