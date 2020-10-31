Scottish actor Sean Sir Connery, who was famous for playing the role of James Bond, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday.

London (England) | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who is famous for playing the role of British secret agent James Bond, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, confirmed his family. Media reports suggest that Sir Sean passed away overnight during his sleep. The iconic actor was suffering from bad health over the last few days.

Sir Connery, who was knighted in 2000, was the first actor who played the iconic role of James Bond. He featured in seven Bond movies -- "Dr No" (1962), "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), "You Only Live Twice"(1967), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again"(1983).

Apart from featuring in Bond movies, Sir Connery also played crucial roles in "The Hunt for Red October", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", "Murder on the Orient Express" and "The Rock". From his brilliant acting that won the hearts of his fans, Sir Connery won numerous awards -- including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

Following his death, several Hollywood stars expressed their grief and paid their condolences. "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace," tweeted Hugh Jackman.

Sir Roger Moore, who also played the role James Bond in several movies, also paid his tributes to Sir Connery. "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, actor Robert Carlyle said, "RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman".

"Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal. RIP," said famous footballer Gary Lineker in a tweet.

Sir Connery was born on August 25, 1930. He dropped out of school at age 13 and worked in a variety of menial jobs. At 16, two years after World War Two ended, Connery was drafted into the Royal Navy and served three years.

It was his part in a 1959 Disney leprechaun movie, Darby O'Gill and the Little People, that helped land the role of Bond. Broccoli, a producer of the Bond films, asked his wife to watch Connery in the Disney movie while he was searching for the right leading actor.

Sean Connery married actress Diane Cilento in 1962. Before divorcing 11 years later, they had a son, Jason, who became an actor. He married French artist Micheline Roquebrune, whom he met playing golf, in 1975.

