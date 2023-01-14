'Script And Actors Finalised': Boney Kapoor On 'No Entry 2' | Deets Inside

Boney Kapoor is in a great place right now with his latest release, the Tamil action heist film 'Thunivu' starring Ajith Kumar, which received a positive response from the critics and audience. Happen to have a string of films in the pipeline including 'No Entry' sequel.

Producer Boney Kapoor has shared an update on the sequel of his 2005 film 'No Entry,' which received immense praise from the audience and featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Datta, and Celina Jaitly. Earning over Rs 74.13 Crore globally, it was the highest-grossing film of 2005.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Boney Kapoor said that the film has 'no issue of legality' and added that 'everything is under control', whereas 'the script' and 'the actors' of the film are also finalised.

'No Entry' was released in 2005 and was a comedy film helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor said, "There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry, and Mr. India. There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again."

He further added, "Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production."

He further spoke about the sequel of 'No Entry' and said, "I can't discuss this on camera and it's not for the public domain. If it is destined to happen, it will happen. The script is there and the actors are there too."

He also added, "It's just about everything falling in the right place. There is no issue of legality as it is written about in the media. Everything is under control and things just have to fall in place."

Boney Kapoor's recent venture starring Ajith Kumar titled, 'Thunivu' was directed by H Vinoth and was a blockbuster. The film also features Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, Mamathi Chari, John Kokken, Ajay, Bagavathi Perumal, and Veera.

Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. The film is scheduled to release on March 8.

Boney Kapoor will also produce the biographical sports drama 'Maidan' starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Ra, and Rudranil Ghosh. It is helmed by Amit Sharma.