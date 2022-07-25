Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff Joins Hands With Karan Johar For A New Action Entertainer | Watch

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. Now, the actor has joined hands with Karan Johar for his next action film. Tiger will star in 'Screw Dheela' which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The duo announced the movie with a super entertaining video, in which Tiger can be seen flaunting his action skills.

Sharing the annpouncement video, Karan Johar wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!"

The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and the other star cast is not announced yet. However, according to the several reports, Rashmika Mandanna might be the female lead in this film. Screw Dheela might release in theatres by mid 2023.

Earlier, Karan Johar asked fans to stay tuned for a big announement. Fans guessed that Karan might announce Tiger Shroff's film and they were right. Dharma movies wrote, "Something’s coming your way…and it’s no fun and games! Stay tuned, announcement out tomorrow at 10 AM." The post reads, "There's going to be bloodshed! Stay tuned. Announcement tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. He will star in Ganpath with Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, along with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Karan announced that he will direct an action film as well. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."

On Karan's work front, he will return as a director for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will release in theatres in February 2023. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.