Screen Daily Terms Alia Bhatt's Act In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' As 'Performance Of The Year'

It is safe to assert that 2022 has been an exceptionally successful year for Alia Bhatt. During the last one year, the actress has seen many successes in her professional and personal life, from blockbuster movies to marriage and motherhood.

It appears that this streak of fortune is not going to stop anytime soon. Recently, her leading role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was presented with the Performance of the Year Award by the renowned British film magazine Screen Daily.

In an article about the top movies of 2022, critic Wendy Ide expressed that Alia's performance was electrifying. Alia posted a picture of the review and a link to the article on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "Thank you," and a white heart emoji.

In her column, Wendy Ide portrayed Alia Bhatt's character as "complex, flawed and charismatic," adding that "she (Ali Bhatt) is electrifying." Wendy Ide specifically pointed out a dance sequence and the scene where Alia assumes the responsibility of the head of Kamathipura as "standout moments".

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's initial collaboration with director-composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides being a commercial hit, the film also received positive feedback from reviewers across the globe. Prior to the movie's launch, Sanjay Leela Bhansali applauded Alia for her moving portrayal in the movie.

While answering some fan questions during a pre-release interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "This film matters to Indian cinema because here was a performance that I think will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, and Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league. So, this film mattered. Here is a girl who is taking a whole film on her shoulder."

Watch the interview here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of mafia queen as documented in one of the sections of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz have major parts in the movie.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.