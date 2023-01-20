Scream VI Trailer: Ghostface Haunts Jenna Ortega And Gang In New York City

The survivors of Scream V are followed from California to New York in the Scream VI trailer, with Ghostface hot on their heels. Even though they may have switched places, each of them is still in danger of dying.

Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox from earlier films in the franchise join returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding in the sixth instalment. Samara Weaving, Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, and Devyn Nekoda round out the ensemble cast.

The official account for the franchise shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, "This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI - Only in theatres March 10, 2023."

Watch the trailer here:

This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI - Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IAlhfc7j8X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 19, 2023

In the trailer, Sam and Tara, played by Melissa and Jenna, respectively, are found by Ghostface in a bodega and pursued by him. However, they are able to flee and join forces with their friends and other well-known figures in an effort to finally defeat Ghostface.

Fans were prepared for the most recent fight with Ghostface, as seen by the comments on the teaser. One user wrote, "This might be the best scream film yet.. everything about this movie feels different then the rest. this ghostface is dark, aggressive and fulled with vengeance. I'm so ready for this!!!" However, warning about Courteney's return as crime reporter Gale Weathers, one fan wrote, "you better leave gale ALONE." The film account replied back, "Now how can I say "no" to that?"

The sixth part which is helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, picks up exactly from where the fifth film ended. Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt wrote the film's script. However, Neve Campbell is missing from the movie as she announced she would not be playing Sidney Prescott again. Dermot joined the cast as a police officer, while Hayden reprised her role as Kirby Reed with Courteney.

The movie will debut on March 10 in the US. The slasher was filmed in Montreal, Canada, despite the fact that the action takes place in New York City.