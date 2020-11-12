Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' has broken another record. The web-series is now one of the most-liked web series in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the trend of OTT platforms has tremendously increased. Several, astounding web series are coming back to back and breaking the records. These shows of OTT platforms are receiving much love from the audience and they are receiving a good number of views as well. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', which came on Sony Live, also made headlines. The web series received a rating above 9 on IMDB. Not only this, it is now being called the most liked Indian Web Series.

Yeh bhi hua hai! I don't understand these ratings but it must be good I suppose? @nairsameer@001Danish pic.twitter.com/FPfMnhBhhB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 10, 2020

This information was shared by the director Hansal Mehta on Twitter. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted a picture on his Twitter timeline where the top 10 most-liked Indian web series of all-time were listed and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story topped the list. Along with the rating given by Ormax Media, Hansal Mehta wrote, Yeh bhi hua hai! I don't understand these ratings but it must be good I suppose?

Hansal Mehta's web series, which is streaming on SonyLiv, received much love from the audience and got 9.6 ratings, out of 10, on IMBD. The series is based on a 1992 Scam made by Mumbai Stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The story also featured the role of journalist Suchita Dalal, who was the rare female financial journalist of those times. She burst the bubble of this biggest scam. Along with this series, Sacred Games, Special Ops and The Family Man received the same ratings. According to the Ormax media, the one-week evaluation of Hansal Mehta's series is awaiting. The figures can be changed after that.

The web series featured several popular and new faces including Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta, Kumkum Das as Rasilaben Mehta (Harshad's Mother), Jay Upadhyay as Pranav Sheth, Brinda Trivedi as Deepika Mehta (Ashwin's Wife), Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sucheta Dalal, Hemant Kher as Ashwin Mehta, Ramakant Dayma as Shantilal Mehta, Faisal Rashid as Debasish Basu, Rajat Kapoor as K Madhavan and others.

Posted By: Srishti Goel