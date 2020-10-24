New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is the biopic that broke all record of entertainment, drama and stock market. The web series is a story of Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’, however it has now smashed the IMDb ratings. As the trolls are taking a toll on star kids by giving them a rating of 1 star, Scam 1992 has smashed all record and has garnered the number one spot in on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.

The web series Scam 1992 has been given a rating of 9.6 out of 10 stars, surpassing international series like ‘Planet Earth II’ (9.5), ‘Breaking Bad’ (9.5), ‘Chernobyl’ (9.4), and ‘Game of Thrones’ (9.2).

Scam 1992 shows the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and is set in the 1980s and 90’s Bombay. The 10 episode series showcases the life story of 'Big Bull or Amitabh Bachchan of stock market who saw major rise and downfall in his career.

The series stars Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, and Lalit Parimoo in the lead roles. The Harshad Mehta Story is a web-series currently streaming on Sony LIV platform.

The series is directed by Hansal Mehta. The web series is of 10 long episodes. Each episode is of 50 minutes giving enough time to get in the era of 90s and absorb the character of Harshad and the changes in the market around him.

Hansal Mehta in a press conference said, "I can't think of a more relevant story for the times we are living in. We have seen series of scams, which are sort of mirror images of the Harshad Mehta scam. It (the series) talks about an era where I was growing up and still hadn't become a filmmaker.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma