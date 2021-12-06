New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Wedding season has just begun in the entertainment industry and several stars have taken the plunge. Adding to the list is, Sayantani Ghosh, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Anuragh Tiwari. The Naagin actress took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her simple yet elegant wedding which took place in Kolkata on December 5, 2021.

The actress looked gorgeous in a traditional red Banarasi saree paired with a matching blouse. She styled her hair in a neat bun and kept her look simple by adorning gold jewellery, matching earrings and a red bindi to complete her look. On the other hand, Anuragh looked dapper in cream-coloured dhoti and embroidered kurta. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Sayantani captioned it as "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.”

Here have a look:

Speaking about her experience of wearing traditional shaankha and pola, Sayantani told Calcutta Times, “The moment I wore my shankha and pola I felt something changing inside. I have worn shankha-pola before, for different characters I played on screen. But this time, it was for real! I think a Bengali bride always looks pretty in a laal Benarasi, shankha-pola, chandan on the forehead and sindoor."

Sayantani and Anuragh had been in a relationship for eight years now, the two marked their eighth year of togetherness in August this year. The couple might host a lavish reception in the latter's hometown Jaipur around December 9, 2021.

Earlier, the actress shared several pics from her pre-wedding ceremonies and on engagement, she wore her grandmother's saree. "The sari I wore for our ring ceremony belonged to my dida (grandmother). It was a gift from her. Dida passed away in 2020, so I decided to wear it on my special day as she was very close to me. I wanted to make her presence felt and I am sure she blessed us from wherever she is now. The bala (bangle) I wore, too, was a gift from her. The rest of the jewellery were gifts from my parents," she told Times of India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv