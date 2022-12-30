Sayantani Ghosh Opens Up On Co-Star Tunisha Sharma's Untimely Demise, Says 'This Is Beyond Acceptance'

Sayantani Ghosh and Tunisha Sharma crossed paths only a day prior to the latter's death by suicide on December 24 on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Ghosh is still trying to come to terms with the news. "It's not easy, it still hasn’t sunk in. It’s shaken me and it doesn’t sit well. I still can't believe it. The heaviness is just pulling me down. I want to cry it out loud, but I’m unable to cry. I wish this was a bad dream and I woke up," Ghosh expressed sorrowfully.

Ghosh, who is still processing the news, said, "It raises a lot of questions within. Everything becomes meaningless. We aspire for things and have our dreams but then one moment changes everything. This is beyond acceptance."

Sharma and Ghosh had limited appearances on the show, but they connected over common interests like hand creams. "She was like a butterfly, always chirpy, and had a wide smile on her face. She would come and hug everyone on set. She was very dedicated to her work and that's what I remember her as. This is beyond acceptance, I see her smiling face. Just talking about her in the past tense gives me knots in my heart."

When Sharma passed away due to suicide, in 2021 she had shared her experience with depression. However, the discourse about her death has again shifted away from mental wellness.

Explaining her take on Tunisha's drastic step, she said, "With Tunisha I felt that she was such a happy go lucky girl, why would she go ahead and do something like that, but that's the point you never understand things from the outside. I believe that we’ve moved away from the basics of life, the core points of life.

"Most of us struggle with anxiety and stress these days. A lot of people say, 'Love your own life,' 'Don't give up on your life', but we would never understand what they are going through, we are not in their shoes.

"Also, there's so much stigma around mental health with people saying things like 'Be strong'. I think it takes a lot more strength to do something like that. Different people react differently."

Ghosh has not yet spoken to Sharma's mother, Vanita. "It was so sad to see her faint. It was heart-wrenching," Ghosh said with a heavy heart.