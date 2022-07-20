'Saw Death And God Together': Injured Punjabi Composer Jaani After Car Accident

Popular Punjabi lyricist and music composer Jaani Johan met with an accident on Tuesday evening. He was injured along with others when their SUV, which is believed to be moving at breakneck speed, lost control in a collision in Punjab's Mohali.

The singer also took to his Instagram and gave updates on his health and shared a statement on the accident.

The note read, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAANI (@jaani777)

He further revealed how he faced death with his own eyes during the accident and also saw a hope in glimpse of god. He wrote, "Ajj akha’n ne Maut Vekhi,,Par Fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya,,,So ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere Dost theek aa’n ,just minor injuries Duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my own eyes today but then, had a glimpse of God. So, I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. remember us in your prayers).”

Meanwhile, according to the Police, prima facie signal jumping of the red light appears to be the cause of the collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo. The collision was so powerful that the cars flipped thrice.

However, the airbags of both vehicles saved lives. The 33-year-old lyricist from Gidderbaha and two other occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali, while passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The singer, who suffered injuries on his neck and back, and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of Toyota Fortuner.

Jaani is a popular name in the Punjabi Music Industry and in Bollywood as he has given some hits and many in particular with B Praak like Mann Bharrya, Barish Ki Jaye, and Filhall among others.