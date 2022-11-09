Savings Account Movie OTT Release Date: Here’s When And Where You Can Watch Raja Chandra's Bengali Thriller

The Bengali action-thriller film ‘Savings Account’ will soon premiere on OTT platform. Starring Sayantika Banerjee, Ankush Hazra and Paean Sarkar, ‘Savings Account’ has been helmed by Raja Chandra.

‘Savings Account’ trailer was released on November 4, 2022. The film will have a direct-to-digital release on November 11, 2022 on OTT platform Zee5.

‘Savings Account’ is based on a bank robbery with many twists and turns in the story. Sharing the plot of the film, Raja Chandra said in a media interaction that, “The backdrop of this film is a busy bank. On one fine morning, like any other day, usual work starts at the bank. Ankush’s character comes to the back to open a savings account. Paean will be seen as one of the bank employees. Suddenly a person enters the bank with a gun in his hand and takes control of everything creating panic. Soon police intervene and we see so many twists and turns in the story.”

“I can’t divulge anything else right now. All I can say is I have never worked for a film with such excitement,” the director added.

According to a report in Times of India, Ankush Hazra, who plays a pivotal role in the film said, “You won’t see me as a typical hero in this film. I have tried to break my usual image. As per the need of the character I have to work on my appearance. There has to be certain helplessness in my look and it should be realistic.”

Sayantika Banerjee, who will be seen playing the role of a police officer in ‘Savings Account’ talked about being a fitness enthusiast and wanting to do such a role for sometime now. ““I have always been a fitness enthusiast and when I was offered the role I accepted it without any doubt. I have long been waiting for such a role. Finally it’s dream come true for me. Such a challenging character makes me more excited.”

‘Savings Account’ will be released on November 11, 2022 on ZEE5 OTT platform.