New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a shocking turn of events, two TV actresses named Surabhi Shrivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Shaikh (19) have been arrested for theft. The two ironically have worked in a crime show Savdhaan India for a while.

The duo were arrested by Mumbai's Aarey police and were presented before magistrate for stealing ₹3.20 lakh from a roommate. They have been remanded to police custody until June 23, Wednesday.

As per the police, the actresses were searching for an accommodation after their show went off air for a while due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The two had found a house in Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony to stay with another woman through a real estate agent.

On May 18, they shifted to their new apartment and the third woman had Rs 3.2 lakh in the locker which they stole. A police officer from Aarey Sub Police Station informed saying, "The actresses stole the cash from the locker and fled the house."

The theft was found out and women were arrested after the CCTV footage of the building was checked. In the video, it was seen that both Surabhi and Mosina were leaving the building with a bag.

On the other hand, when asked the two about the reason behind stealing their roommate's money, the actresses said that since their serial Savdhaan India's shooting was on a break, they were facing financial problems. This led them to commit the crime.

This is not the first time Savdhaan India's actor has been accused of a crime, earlier also, there have been cases of police complaints and controversies against the show's actors.

For the unversed, Savdhaan India is a crime drama show which airs on Star Bharat now. It features dramatised versions of real-life crimes in the country and also portrays the struggle of the victims to get justice.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal