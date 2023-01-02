Saudi Vellakka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Tharun Moorthy’s Malayalam Courtroom Drama

The makers of the Malayalam drama film ‘Saudi Vellakka’ have finally marked its OTT release date. The film, which released theatrically on December 2, 2022, has been helmed by Tharun Moorthy.

Starring Lukman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar and Gokulan, ‘Saudi Vellakka’ received positive response at the time of its release. The film is now all set to stream digitally on OTT giant Sony LIV.

‘Saudi Vellakka’ revolves around Abhilash Sasidharan, who receives a summons warrant from the court for a long pending case. Desperate to find out the truth, he finds the real issue where a small conflict snowballed into a bigger one that changes the lives of everyone involved.

‘Saudi Vellakka’ will be streaming on Sony LIV platform in Malayalam language from January 6, 2023.

Talking to the Hindu in an interview, director Tharun Moorthy spoke about how the making of ‘Saudi Vellakka’ has been an emotional journey for him. “A film that connects with the audience seldom fails. We believe that has happened with Saudi Vellakka. If you love cinema, it will love you back. I enjoy the process of making a film. For me, Saudi Vellakka has been an emotional journey,” the director was quoted as saying in his interview.

While reflecting upon how the team had to do research before writing up court scenes, Tharun Moorthy added, “We had to keep it real and different from what people have seen in films such as Nna Thaan Case Koduand Vaashi. We met lawyers and court clerks for inputs, anecdotes, gossip… and prepared notes. I also watched courtroom dramas in other languages to understand how to make my film different and what layers can be added to it. My cousin, Suresh Ramachandran, a lawyer, who is highly critical of how court scenes are shown in our movies, guided me.”

Saudi Vellakka was also screened at International Film Festival of India in Goa and Dhaka International Film Festival.