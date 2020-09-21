New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor John Abraham’s one of the most anticipated film has finally got a release date. Satyameva Jayate will slay the silver screens from May 12, 2021. Batla House actor shared the news on his Twitter timeline, he wrote, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021. #SMJ2EID2021”.

The film is set for theatrical release on Eid 2021 after the makers dropped the thought to release John Abraham starrer on the OTT platform. Director Milap Zaveri was working on the pre-production of the film during the lockdown and made a few changes regarding the shooting location and action sequence of the film, said reports. After a huge success of Satyameva Jayate in 2018, Milap Zaveri announced the sequel of the film under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Alongside John Abraham, makers decided to feature Divya Khosla this time. The film is produced by T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani.

"Satyameva Jayate 2, alike part one, is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialogue baazi, patriotism and heroism. “Eid” is a perfect occasion to release as it will offer entertainment galore. With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again I can promise next year on 12th May we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences, Republic World quoted director Milap Zaveri as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel