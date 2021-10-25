New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham have unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, who encourages John to keep fighting for the right. In the film, Jon will be seen in a triple role-- Satya, Jai and their Father.

It opens with John in an all-black outfit while a voiceover plays in the background, "police chahti hai meri kalai ka naap...hathkadi kai liye. Jalad chahata hai mere gale ka naap...phasi kai liye aur baimaan darta hai sunke mere jigre ka naap...56 inch". The scene then pans to another character of John, who will be seen fighting against corruption in the city Lucknow.

The trailer is packed with some mind-blowing action scenes and amazing dialogues, which will keep you on the edge. We are sure it will give you goosebumps.

John also shared the trailer and captioned it as, "CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER! Trailer Out Now! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

Meanwhile, John is very happy that theatres have opened and as his film is meant to watch on big screens. Speaking with ETimes, he said, "I am very happy that cinemas have now re-opened even in Maharashtra and that audiences will be able to experience Satyameva Jayate 2 in theatres. This film is meant for the big screen and for the masses, who have not been able to watch movies in theatres due to the pandemic. The response by all the exhibitors who saw the rushes has been encouraging, they are also looking forward to the film.”

Director Milap adds, "I have been a fan of commercial masala cinema all my life and Satyameva Jayate 2 is my attempt to entertain the masses who enjoy the big screen experience. The trailer gives a glimpse of the dialogue baazi, powerful action, music and emotion of the film."

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on November 25, 2021.

