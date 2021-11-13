New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2's makers have released another trailer of the film. The video portrays John delivering heavy-duty dialogues in a parliament-kind setup against corrupt officers.

He is seen dressed as a politician in a white kurta pyjama and nehru jacket when he highlights the loopholes in our political system. Later the actor is seen fighting against the evil in the society and taking a stand for others. Meanwhile, his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar's character can also be witnessed supporting him all through his fight.

John took to his official social media handle to share the second trailer. He wrote, "Ab ya toh corruption mitega ya Beimaan ka lahu bahega! #SatyamevaJayate2, Trailer 2 out now... In cinemas, Thursday, 25th November"

Take a look at John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2's trailer 2 here:

'Satyameva Jayate 2' is the sequel to the highly successful 2018 action film which starred John as the vigilante who kills corrupt police officers in order to cleanse the system.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-series, the film was slated for a theatrical release on November 5 but now the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 26.

