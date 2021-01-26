Satyamev Jayate 2 was earlier set to be released on May 12, 2021, and now it has been delayed for two days. John Abraham has shared a post, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor John Abraham has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film Satyameva Jayate 2 on the occasion of Republic Day 2021. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo in which he was donning a white kurta and was holding the National Flag. In the caption, he announced the release date of the film. The film was earlier set to be released on May 12, 2021, and now it has been delayed for two days and will be out on the cinema halls on May 14, 2021.

John's caption read, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @tseriesfilms @tseries.official."

To be noted, the release of the film holds an interesting factor that it is going to clash with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the silver screen. The Kick actor announced the release of his film a week ago. Salman Khan made the announcement of his upcoming film Radhe, which is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, talking about Satyamev Jayate 2, the film is directed by Milap Zaveri and it stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role. The film is a sequel to a 2018 film Satyamev Jayate, that starred John alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

The film is produced by T-Series and it is going to be the first time when John and Divya will be seen sharing the screen space and fans are already excited about it. The shooting of the film has taken place in Lucknow and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

John has been pretty much active on social media and recently he was sharing the throwback pictures of the shoot of the film and today he has dropped the bomb as he announced the release date of the film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma