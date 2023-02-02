Satyadeep Misra Opens Up On 'Intimate Wedding' With Masaba Gupta, Giving Love A Second Chance

Fans were taken aback when Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra posted their wedding pictures on Instagram. They tied the knot on January 27 morning and celebrated the event with a gathering of guests, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards, industry friends Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan and others, in the evening.

Now, in a recent interview, Satyadeep stated that there was nothing surreptitious about their wedding, adding that they had always envisioned a private ceremony.

Masaba Gupta, who is both an actor and a fashion designer, was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena, while Satyadeep's former spouse is actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

When asked if their past relationship experiences had left them jaded or 'cynical' about the prospect of falling in love again, Satyadeep replied that 'the braver you are with love, the more it gives you back'. He acknowledged that breakups can make someone cautious about falling in love again, as they fear being hurt.

Talking about his wedding, Satyadeep told Indian Express, "We (him and Masaba Gupta) wanted to do it in an intimate way. We went and signed on the 27th morning and had a small party. There was nothing secretive about it. We have always been very open about the relationship when it started. I also strongly feel that secrecy will sort of affect your relationship. You have to own it and be open about it. It was just that the pictures came like that and everyone was like 'oh wow'."

Further talking about giving love a second chance, he said, "You are always wary of falling in love to an extent that it could hurt you. And that's true for every one of us... I think the braver you are with love, the more it gives you back. Many have said it in the past too. Yes, the ones who have gone through breakups wouldn’t believe in it initially but I think that’s the way to go. You need to come from a place of giving to get it back. And it applies to everything in life."

Masaba and Satyadeep first met on the set of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba. In a prior interview with Vogue India, Masaba had shared that both she and Satyadeep are very private individuals, and they desired to be surrounded by family and loved ones on their wedding day.