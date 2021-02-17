The first franchise of the film was released in January 29 and is based on the spiritual guru Satya Sai Baba. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota is all set to come up with a yet another film on spiritual guru Satya Sai Baba titled Satya Sai Baba 2. The singer-turned-actor recently starred in the first film of the franchise which released in January 29.

The second film is going to go to the floors soon and talking about it Jalota said that the sequel would have lots of actors and different incidents of baba. The cast of the film includes, Sadhika, Ekta Jain, Somakshi, Anil Nagrath and more.

Co-produced by Subhash Sehgal, Ankita and Nikita Shrivastav, Satya Sai Baba 2 will be written by Sachindra Sharma, while Anup Jalota himself will direct the film and will compose the music.

Meanwhile, talking about his Bigg Boss journey, the Bhajan Samrat was swimming in the pool of controversies due to his alleged relationship with his student Jasleen Matharu. Their onscreen romance shocked everyone and this also started affecting his image as the duo had a huge age gap between them. However, when Jalota was evicted from the show he clarified that the whole relationship story was fake and they just acted like a couple for adding spice to the reality show.

Coming back to his film, Anup Jalota mentioned about meeting baba in person. Sharing his experience, he had told IANS, “I met Satya Sai Baba for the first time 55 years ago. I was only 12 when I met him in Lucknow, and at that time he heard me and my father's bhajans and blessed us. Since then, I was in touch with Baba. I think I have been able to do justice to this role because I knew him well. I am one of his followers, so I knew how he used to sit, walk, talk and interact with his followers, because I have seen him doing that all these years.”

