Satish Shah’s Reaction To Heathrow Airport Staff’s ‘How Can He Afford First-Class Ticket’ Gets Netizens Saying ‘Epic Reply’

Actor Satish Shah, who was recently traveling from the United Kingdom's Heathrow Airport, faced a racist remark by the staff present at the airport. The actor took to his social media account to narrate the incident, but it's his witty reply that has won over the Internet.

Taking to his social media account, Satish Shah revealed his recent experience of boarding a flight from the Heathrow airport when he overheard the staff how he can afford a first-class plane ticket. To this, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ star wrote, “I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians””

Take a look at Satish Shah’s tweet here:

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Several users took to the comments section of Satish Shah to react to his experience. One user wrote, “We are Indians, when we do we do wonders. So they should teach their staff some etiquettes.Indians coming to their country to improve their economy to live or spend good vacations, Yes because we Indians can afford.” Another wrote, “Well said sir! Proud of you, and definitely it’s high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every field.”

Well said sir. They Made heathrow from the trillons of dollar worth looted from India. Jai hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/3k6c32f44E — Rahul Bhola (@rahulbhola07) January 4, 2023

“Epic reply! Ye naye yug ka Bharat hai,” wrote another user in the comments section of Satish Shah’s post. Another wrote, “Whole world underestimates us i.e.we Indian and we have shown them our guts and power to push them back. Bravo Satish Bhai. We are proud of you.”

Soon after, Heathrow airport’s official Twitter account also replied to Satish Shah’s tweet and wrote, “Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?”

Satish Shah is a very well known personality in the film industry and has acted in films including, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' and 'Main Hoon Na’. The actor is best known for his role in the comedy drama series, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.’