Satish Kaushik To Play Jagjivan Ram In Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Emergency | See First Look

KANGANA Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been hitting the headlines ever since the movie's first look was unveiled. The actress will portray the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has been giving updates about the film and has also announced the ensemble star cast of Emergency. Now, Satish Kaushik has joined the star cast of Emergency and will essay the role of Jagjivan Ram.

Sharing Satish Kaushik's first look as Jagjivan Kaushik, Kangana wrote, "Last but not the least ….Presenting the powerhouse of talent @satishkaushik2178 as #JagjivanRam in #Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian Political History #Emergency."

Earlier, she introduced Vishak Nair, who will portray the role of Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi. Sharing the first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost."

Meanwhile, Kangana also talked about taking a break day as playing a character can be exhausting of an actor. She wrote, "Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day….On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself….. You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same ….."

She added, " the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea….. a character will remain regardless of you … #emergency"

Kangana will also direct Emergency and the movie is written by Ritesh Shah. She has also collaborated with renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski for the film. The movie also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and Anupam Kher.