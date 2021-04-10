In May 2020 during the lockdown, Satish Kaul was struggling to make his two ends meet and requested the entertainment industry to help him financially.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passed away due to COVID-19 complication in Ludhiana, Punjab. The actor was 73-years-old when he breathed last. Veteran actor, who has acted in several films, essayed the role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's mythological series.

In May 2020 during the lockdown, Satish Kaul was struggling to make his two ends meet and requested the entertainment industry to help him financially.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv