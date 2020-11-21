New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who was born in Mumbai on November 22, 1948, started her career as a child artist backgrounder dancer in the 1950s. With the amalgamation of several dance forms, Bollywood has made its own style of dancing and made people groove on its beat across the world. Perhaps the greatest pioneer in Bollywood dance was Saroj Khan.

Legendary artist Saroj Khan came out as the first independent female choregrapher in 1974 and had broken the stereotypes in the industry with her song Geeta Mera Naam. However, she has waited for 13 years to get her first breakthrough song Hawa Hawai from the film Mr India in 1987. Undoubtedly, Saroj Khan sparkled Bollywood with her magical moves.

Masterji choreographed nearly 2,000 songs in the industry and her major showdowns were with Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. From fierce Hawa Hawai from the film Mr India to Ek Do Teen from the movie Tezaab to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from film Beta in 1992, Saroj Khan changed the dynamics of Bollywood dancing standards. After that, Mrs Khan added crown to her amazing work with Dola Re Dola, Niboda Niboda, Tabha Ho Gaye and so on. Starting from 1974 to 2020, Saroj Khan had astounded people with her 46 years of service to the industry.

Have a look at these unforgettable choreographies made by ace choreographer Saroj Khan

1. Dola Re Dola

2. Ek Do Teen

3. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

4. Hawa Hawai

5. Tabah Ho Gaye

Saroj Khan was born Nirmala Nagpal and her parents (Kishanchand Sadhu Singh and Noni Singh) migrated from Pakistan to Bombay State (Maharashtra) after the 1947 partition. The choreographer changed her name after her marriage to businessman Sardar Roshan Khan in 1975 and converted to Islam. It is said that to supplement the family's income Saraj Khan had started working in Mumbai's developing cinema at the age of 3. Also, the name Saroj was given by her father for the industry.

Posted By: Srishti Goel