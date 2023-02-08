Sargun Mehta Routes For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 16' Grand Finale, Shares Message By Her Mom

Popular Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her husband-actor Ravi Dubey, and Bigg Boss 16 Top 5 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and ex-contestant Ankit Gupta. Sharing the post, she asked all her fans to vote for her.

Routing for Priyanka, Sargun wrote in the caption, "ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary." Further revealing the heartfelt message by her mother, the Saunkan Saunkne actress further wrote, "My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki "baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai" Winning and ruling hearts."

The former contestant of BB16, Ankit Gupta, also wished Priyanka 'all the best'. He shared a video on Instagram Story and wrote, "Hey Pari! Congratulations for reaching in top 5 and the finale week. Actually congratulations ki zarurat nahi hai kyunki jab hum bigg boss ke ghar ke andar gaye the maine tabhi bola tha that you are going to win this and you are the winner and you definitely gonna win this. Trophy apne hi ghar aayegi. So guys just one more week one last push. Vote karo apna support dikhao, apna pyaar dikhao and let's get the trophy home. Pari I am going to see you soon. Miss you."

Bigg Boss Season 16 is currently in its finale week. The Top 5 contestants include MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Priyaka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot. Nimrit and Sumbul got eliminated recently as they couldn't make it to Top 5. The grand finale of the popular reality show will be held on February 12 and 13.