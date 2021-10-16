New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated film Sardar Udham has been released on Amazon Prime Video today, October 16, 2021. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to protest for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

After Uri, this is the second film by the actor that has left everyone in awe of his acting skills. As soon as the film hit the OTT platform, netizens immediately logged in to watch the film. After few hours of the release, Twitteratis flooded the social media platform with applauding messages both for the director and actor. Especially, the last one hour of the movie has bowled the netizens away.

Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote, "I wanna bow down to one of the most effortless & passionate actor in the current generation @vickykaushal09 & his masterful & ever glorious movie maker/director #ShoojitSircar. You have redefined the biopic genre like never before. THANK YOU ? #SardarUdhamOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN"

Calling the film Masterpiece, another user wrote, "Just when you think a movie cant be better than his last one,lifetime performance by #Vicky.He lived this role its like he is Sardar Udham in real. This type of performance is very rare."

Here have a look at netizens reactions:

 

Calling the Sardar Udham one of the best films of 2021, a user wrote, "#SardarUdhamSingh ne sach mein UDHAM macha di hai. A film worthy of being released on the big screen, I can only imagine how much more impactful it would’ve been. Probably the best movie I’ve seen in 2021. #SardarUdhamOnPrime #SardarUdhamReview #VickyKaushal #ShoojitSircar"

Meanwhile, during an interview with Firstpost, Shoojit talked about the Indian freedom fighters and said, "I had been an ardent follower of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and then I followed Sardar Udham Singh also. For me, the kind of conversations they wanted to have with people, it hasn’t directly reached the people yet. Their story has kind of stopped at the jingoistic ‘superhero freedom fighter’ stage.”

Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, watch and do share your views.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Afsana Khan for..
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv