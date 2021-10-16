New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated film Sardar Udham has been released on Amazon Prime Video today, October 16, 2021. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to protest for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

After Uri, this is the second film by the actor that has left everyone in awe of his acting skills. As soon as the film hit the OTT platform, netizens immediately logged in to watch the film. After few hours of the release, Twitteratis flooded the social media platform with applauding messages both for the director and actor. Especially, the last one hour of the movie has bowled the netizens away.

Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote, "I wanna bow down to one of the most effortless & passionate actor in the current generation @vickykaushal09 & his masterful & ever glorious movie maker/director #ShoojitSircar. You have redefined the biopic genre like never before. THANK YOU ? #SardarUdhamOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN"

I wanna bow down to one of the most effortless & passionate actor in the current generation @vickykaushal09 & his masterful & ever glorious movie maker/director #ShoojitSircar. You have redefined the biopic genre like never before. THANK YOU ❤ #SardarUdhamOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/NI8lCGnk1e — Akanksha Bhatt ☕ (@akankshabhatt3) October 16, 2021

Calling the film Masterpiece, another user wrote, "Just when you think a movie cant be better than his last one,lifetime performance by #Vicky.He lived this role its like he is Sardar Udham in real. This type of performance is very rare."

Here have a look at netizens reactions:

#SardarUdham#SardarUdhamReview#SardarUdhamSingh

If the climax of the movie made you cried then you should understand that this movies touches your Heart and soul and the same case gone with this Fabulous movie I literally cried at the climax 🥺 the best movie in recent time — Khiladi_Jay 🔥🔥 Aa Rahi Hai Police This Diwali (@jay_khiladism) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdhamReview: Recreating history is difficult and making you glued to your seats for 2.40 hours could be taxing. But #SardarUdhamOnPrime talks about the martyrs and #SardarUdham's heroism so effectively & immaculately that you can't help but salute the man. A must see! pic.twitter.com/dp7TZcHLDq — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) October 16, 2021

Just finished watching #SardarUdhamReview what a movie! The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre has never been captured so realistically and hauntingly. It’s an ode to our freedom fighters and revolutionary moment. Thank you #ShoojitSircar and @vickykaushal09 what an actor. Must watch pic.twitter.com/2Odv5OUDTE — aditya gairola (@AdityaGairola94) October 16, 2021

Calling the Sardar Udham one of the best films of 2021, a user wrote, "#SardarUdhamSingh ne sach mein UDHAM macha di hai. A film worthy of being released on the big screen, I can only imagine how much more impactful it would’ve been. Probably the best movie I’ve seen in 2021. #SardarUdhamOnPrime #SardarUdhamReview #VickyKaushal #ShoojitSircar"

#SardarUdhamSingh ne sach mein UDHAM macha di hai.

A film worthy of being released on the big screen, I can only imagine how much more impactful it would’ve been.

Probably the best movie I’ve seen in 2021. #SardarUdhamOnPrime #SardarUdhamReview #VickyKaushal #ShoojitSircar — Aadya (@aadya1404) October 16, 2021

I have never cried watching a movie like i did today. I could feel the pain from a hundred years ago. Kudos @vickykaushal09 you were an amazing choice for the role. Cannot imagine how hard it must have been to play.

Love.🌻❤#SardarUdham #SardarUdhamReview — gunjan handa (@gunjanhanda3) October 16, 2021

M A S T E R P I E C E



Just when you think a movie cant be better than his last one,lifetime performance by #Vicky.He lived this role its like he is Sardar Udham in real.

This type of performance is very rare.

Last time i saw this in SRK from My Name Is Khan#SardarUdhamReview — Abhi Shukla (@abhirockstar09) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, during an interview with Firstpost, Shoojit talked about the Indian freedom fighters and said, "I had been an ardent follower of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and then I followed Sardar Udham Singh also. For me, the kind of conversations they wanted to have with people, it hasn’t directly reached the people yet. Their story has kind of stopped at the jingoistic ‘superhero freedom fighter’ stage.”

Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, watch and do share your views.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv