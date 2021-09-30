New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, makers have shared the trailer of Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal. The film helmed by Shoojit Sircar is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year which will release on Amazon Prime Video. In the film, Vicky is essaying the role of Sardar Udham Singh, who fought against the British.

The trailer opens up with a voice-over, "Indians never forget their enemies, they strike them down, even after 20 years." Then a scene is shown where British officials are planning to arrest Mahatama Gandhi, who is on his way to Amritsar, followed by Vicky Kaushal vowing to bring change and entering the British continent with a fake id.

The film is about a patriotic man, who is on a mission to avenge the lives of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. The trailer is rich with some iconic scenes and dialogues, such as in one of the scenes Udham (Vicky), who is captured by Britishers in jail, says, "Tell people I was a revolutionary".

Here have a look:



Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal also shared the trailer and captioned it as, "Sardar Udham | Official Trailer The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now! #SardarUdham Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16, @primevideoin (sic).”

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles, while Amol Parashar will be seen making a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham will stream in Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Earlier, while talking about his role, Vicky said, “The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents the strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film. The role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh’s shoes and bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv