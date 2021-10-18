New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a plethora of biopics being churned out in the Indian movie business, a very few of them succeed to make their mark and Sardar Udham being the kind of impression it creates, is one of them. Helmed by Soojit Sircar, the film's based on the story of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the appalling Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Despite being based on a historic freedom fighter, the way Sardar Udham's struggle has been cinematized without cliche and melodramatic portrayal is quite spot-on. And this is one out of several reasons which make this film a must-watch. Therefore, here we are with a few bullet points to list down featuring why you should spare your time for this one.

Sardar Udham Singh's journey

Just like any other biopic, this one too has two main heroes one is Sardar Udham Singh himself and the second is his journey full of struggles. Despite the fact that Bollywood is cashing big time on selling patriotism by putting loud one-liners and stereotypically over dramatising the version of the stories of martyrs, Sardar Udham begs to differ. This film very aptly showcases the struggles of the freedom fighter with a gripping plot.

Vicky Kaushal as the lead

Now since we've seen the film, it is actually hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Sardar Udham but Vicky. Had there been any other actor he might not have been able to slip into the skin of the character the way Vicky did. Being a Punjabi himself, some of his scenes made him look so intense where he didn't even have dialogues and just had to emote passively.

Outstanding cinematography

When we talk about patriotic films, one of the most obvious portrayals of the characters in jail includes loud background sounds and the actor struggling in the jail. In Sardar Udham, the story was quite similar but as we mentioned, it was the portrayal that stood apart from a lot of movies made on the subject. Massive buildings, colonial architecture and denoting the British vintage era, the cinematography was 10 on 10.

Shoojit Sircar's excellence

The ace filmmaker is known for some of his most iconic cinematic masterpieces like Vicky Donor, Pink, Piku, Madras Cafe and more. Therefore, as his name was associated with this film, it already was enough for his ardent fans to take time out to opt for this magnum opus.

Close to reality

Without distorting the facts for cinematic liberty and playing around with the solidarity of the character artists, scenes and shots in Sardar Udham were so spellbinding and intense that it makes it difficult for one not to get enchanted by this great piece of work.

So guys, have you watched the freedom saga of Sardar Udham Singh yet?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal