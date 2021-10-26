New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Hollywood, the Indian cinema freaks too eye the famous Oscars and want their Bollywood gems to shine at the prestigious awards. Same as every year, this time as well, the Indian jury pulled up their sleeves to select the cream films made in the country to send them in Oscars to compete. But looks like all didn't go down well with people there as Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham was rejected from the list. Yes, jury explained that this happened due to the film's portrayal of hatred towards British.

Indraadip Dasgupta who is an official member of the jury which decided the entries was quoted saying by a leading news portal, "Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

As soon as this news broke out, fans started showing their disappointment through social media. They started pouring down the comments and posts which said that a truth is a truth.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Sardar Udham is based on the life of a freedom fighter, an unsung hero who rose to fame for assassinating Michael O'Dawyer as a revenge for the barbaric Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film also portrayed his struggles, personal life and other incidents which left the sudience teary eyed. One of the best parts about this film was the cinematography and the entire look and feel of this master-piece.

On the other hand, apart from Hindi, other languages films also take part in Oscars. Tamil film named Koozhangal (Pebbles) which was helmed by Vinothraj PS has been announced as India's official entry for Oscars.

