Sardar Release Date: When And Where To Watch Karthi's Upcoming Spy-Thriller | Watch Trailer

KARTHI is currently basking in the success of his epic periodic drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'. The actor is back with another film 'Sardar' and the makers have finally unveiled the trailer for the film as well. The actor will also be seen in a double role.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan and it is directed by PS Mithran. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Chunky Pandey will also star in the film in a role of a business tycoon.

Fans are excited to watch the film as well and are praising Karthi's performance. One person wrote, "3 Months, 3 Different Movies, 3 Different Genres...One Man...Hats off to Karthi Sir." Another person commented, "We Telugu movie lovers always support KARTHI garu and we wish this movie wholeheartedly become a huge success."

At the trailer launch event of Sardar, Karthi talked about how people questioned if he was making a spy film with bikini scenes and six packs. He said, "People keep asking me if Sardar is touted to be a James Bond film, will it have bikini scenes and six packs? This is an Indian spy thriller without bikinis and six packs. So, it is for all family audiences.”

He further added, "We announced that it’s a spy-thriller. So, our people will place the film next to all the spy films on Netflix and Amazon and compare them. So, we had to be very careful and had to give something fresh.”

“In this day and age, we seek validation for everything we do by posting it on social media. But spies are people who do it without any kind of validation for the country. Is it possible to be that altruistic? If there exists a person like that how will he be? That’s what we have explored with Sardar,” Karthi said.

Meanwhile, Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyn Selvan-1, which is still running in theatres and has become one of the most successful Tamil films. The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan will release next year.