Sardar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Karthi-Starrer Tamil Thriller

South star Karthi’s recently released film ‘Sardar’ is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. The film was released in theaters on Diwali 2022 and clashed at the box-office with Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’.

Starring Karthi in double roles, ‘Sardar’ also featured Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. The Tamil action-thriller will be released on OTT platform Aha Video, the makers informed in a press release.

‘Sardar’ will start streaming on Aha Video from November 18, 2022. The film will be released in Tamil language.

Directed by P S Mithran, ‘Sardar’ grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The makers also announced that a sequel to the film is already in the works.

Meanwhile, Karthi also featured in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’. The film also starred Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Talking about his experience of being exposed to a larger audience, Karthi said that he was excited to showcase his work outside the Tamil-speaking audiences. “I’m a part of a very large film. I have all these lovely people for support. Normally in my films, I’m the only person facing the pressure, probably me and my director,” said Karthi in an interview with PTI.

“But here we have more support to face this pressure. You feel all the more confident because you are getting launched by Mani sir in a film. So, I feel blessed that I’m getting introduced to a larger audience through this movie,” the ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ star added.

Talking about his experience of working on a pan-India film, Karthi said, “As actors, you’re trying to get into a different person’s shoes every time. But when you do a period film, you’re getting into another world.”

“To me, it is such a rich world and you want to go and experience that world. The added benefit is that you get to be in a different mindset, wear costumes and do various things like horse riding,” the ‘Sardar’ star added.