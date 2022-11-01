Sardar Box Office Collection: Karthi-Starrer Races Towards The 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Diwali 2022 saw two big Tamil releases at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’ clashed at the box office with Karthi’s ‘Sardaar’, with both films releasing on October 21.

The Tamil language spy thriller ‘Sardar’ saw superstar Karthi play double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector. The film won the audiences’ heart and has been going strong at the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, ‘Sardar’ is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Taking to his Twitter account, the analyst wrote, “#Sardar reaches ₹ 85 Crs at the WW Box office.. #SardarBlockbuster.”

Directed by P.S. Mithran, ‘Sardar’ also stars Raashi Khanna and Mohammad Ali Baig and has been written by Geevee, P.S. Mithran and Pon Parthiban.

Karthi seems to be on a roll at the box-office. His last release ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ too is going strong in theaters and has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the box office.

Talking about the film, Karthi told PTI in an interview “I’m a part of a very large film. I have all these lovely people for support. Normally in my films, I’m the only person facing the pressure, probably me and my director.”

He added, “But here we have more support to face this pressure. You feel all the more confident because you are getting launched by Mani sir in a film. So, I feel blessed that I’m getting introduced to a larger audience through this movie.”

Talking about working with Mani Ratnam, the actor said, “As a filmmaker, the way he understands people and emotions, he is so sensitive. He trained audiences to be more sensible and artistic. The issues he picked… How personal he can get into the characters and relationships…”