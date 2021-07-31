Directed by commercially acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Parasuram, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata' film, translated as Government's bid, is scheduled to hit the floors on 13 January, 2022 during the Sankranthi weekend.

Hyderabad/New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ (or Government’s bid) starring superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Keerthy Suresh has released its first notice. With a terrific Mahesh getting out of a red luxury two-seater with his signature superstar fad, the film’s poster has already hit the notes of fandom amongst Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Directed by commercially acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Parasuram, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ film is scheduled to hit the floors on 13 January, 2022 during the Sankranthi weekend. The film’s cinematography has been led by R. Madhi of ‘The Ghazi Attack’ fame with music direction by Srinivas Thaman.

“Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi!,” Mahesh Babu shared the poster of the film on Twitter. The film also marks the first on-screen pairing of Mahesh Babu with Keerthy Suresh.

The poster shows Mahesh Babu making a purposeful entry in an expensive car. Mahesh Babu also sports an ear ring along with a one-rupee tattoo. Mahesh Babu’s out of the box hairstyle is another dashed up highlight of the poster.

Mahesh is expecting to up the success of this Parasuram-release following the blockbuster success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has been principally shot in Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad. Some scenes of the film have been reportedly shot in Dubai as well.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with Trivikram after a gap of over 11 years. The superstar had previously acted in Trivikram blockbuster films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the theatres on January 13 next year, as announced by the makers through the poster. The long weekend of Sankranthi is likely to help the film to break many box-office records.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma